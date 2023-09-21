Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But “I will definitely be back to winning ways” is the promise from Doncaster’s Jake Goodwin, who told The Free Press: “I still want to be the best.”

Super-welterweight Jake, from Stainforth, fell to his second straight loss last weekend when he was stopped in the second round against Rhys Woods at Telford’s International Centre.

Former Ash Hill Academy pupil Jake won his first six professional fights and had been in cruise control against Woods, sending him to the canvas in round one.

Doncaster boxer Jake Goodwin. Photo: ItsCampLife

"What we had been working on in the gym paid off really well,” Jake said.

"Some people said it was the best they had potentially seen me fight.”

But “a lucky shot” flipped the fight on its head and Jake’s corner was forced to throw the towel in with their man visibly dazed and under heavy fire.

“I got a bit carried away and went looking for the knockout and got caught with a shot I should have defended,” said Jake, who was cheered on by 50 travelling fans from Doncaster.

"I didn’t have time to recover, which cost me.”

Jake now plans to rest and recover before making a comeback next year, possibly at a higher weight.

"I don’t want a warm-up fight, I want to get straight back into it,” he said.

"It’s only a short career. I still want to be the best. Get me straight back in and back to winning ways.