Doncaster boxer hopes for big break in new tournament streamed live on YouTube

Jake Goodwin, from Stainforth, will take part in The Box Off on Saturday night.

The tournament will see fighters representing teams from Leeds, London, Birmingham and Manchester battle it out for a place in the final.

Super-welterweight Jake will be fighting for the Leeds team, who are led by former Cruiserweight world champion Johnny Nelson, and takes on Rhys Woods from Greater Manchester over four rounds.

Doncaster's Jake Goodwin. Photo: Raw_hitz

Former two-time national university champion Jake sees the opportunity as a chance to put himself on the map on his biggest stage yet.

"It's going to get a lot of exposure so it will give me the break I need," says the 25-year-old, who has won six of his seven professional fights so far.

"I'm hoping in the near future to be able to leave work and commit full time to boxing."

Without the support of a big promoter or sponsors, Jake currently works full time as a marketing executive alongside his fledgling boxing career.

"Most of my friends, other than the ones that know really know me and see me day in, day out, all think I earn a lot of money," the ex-Ash Hill Academy pupil says.

"I really don't. People don't realise. Even dropping tickets off, it's your diesel and time you are using.

"There's no money in boxing, it's just for the love of the sport."

Jake has paid for a coach out of his own pocket to transport the 50 supporters travelling to Telford's International Centre to cheer him on.

But he is confident the investment will pay off against Woods, who is unbeaten in four professional fights and will be coached by Ricky Hatton.

"He’s is the sort of opponent I want," says Jake.

"We are at the same level but I'm at the upper end of that bracket. It's a very evenly matched fight but one I'm looking forward to and one I know I'll win."

Jake comes into the tournament off the back of his first career loss.

"Usually people bounce back by taking four-rounders against people just running away to get a bit of money,” he says.