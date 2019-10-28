Doncaster boxer Craig Derbyshire remains defiant despite losing English title

Craig Derbyshire (left) loses out to Marcel Braithwaite.

Derbyshire was edged out by his Liverpool opponent in an enthralling contest over ten rounds.

Despite being the more aggressive fighter throughout, Derbyshire lost on the judge’s scorecards 95-95, 94-96 and 93-97.

Derbyshire left himself with an uphill battle after a sloppy opening three rounds against a younger and less experienced opponent.

Braithwaite seemed content to keep jabbing away on the backfoot with Derbyshire trying to snatch at opportunities when they came his way.

The Doncaster fighter really came into his own during the second half of the contest, especially in the round seven when he caught Braithwaite with a shuddering body shot.

Braithwaite was certainly the happier man to hear the final bell and had the contest been over 12 rounds, the outcome could have been quite different.

Speaking afterwards, Derbyshire said: "It didn’t go my way.

"But because of the great people around me, I’m able to pick myself up and move on.”

Derbyshire’s manager Carl Greaves said: "When Craig won the English title, it was one of my best moments in boxing.

"His trainer Niall (Almond) and I are so proud of what he’s achieved in the sport.