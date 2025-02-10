Doncaster bowling club launches new drive to help people with disabilities into sport

Doncaster Indoor Bowling Club have embarked on a new initiative to encourage people with disabilities into the sport.

A funding application to Well Doncaster and GetDoncasterMoving via Doncaster Council has been approved for the provision of monthly sessions at the club.

The coaching staff are providing their services free of charge with the grant paying for the hire of the facilities and equipment.

The first session, held on 4 February, was a huge success and the participants were thrilled to discover a new sport that they could actively take part in.

Mick Ward with wife Debbie (left) and Pat and Mike Rhodes enjoy a game of bowls at Doncaster Indoor Bowling Club.

A spokesperson said: “They all left the club with beaming smiles, a sense of achievement, and some improvement to their physical and mental wellbeing.”

Doncaster Indoor Bowling Club is an inclusive sports club with numerous pieces of equipment, to provide for people with varying disabilities to be able to play.

Indoor bowling engages eye to hand co-ordination, motor skills, concentration, balance and the ever-important socialisation, to mention just a few of the benefits.

The club can be contacted via their website https://doncasterbowls.co.uk/.

If you’re interested in participating in the Tuesday Club, please email [email protected] for further information.

Why is bowls great for you as you get older

The following reasons highlight how playing bowls not only contributes to physical health but also nurtures mental, social and emotional wellbeing, making it a valuable activity for individuals seeking holistic wellness.

1. Physical activity

Bowls involves moderate physical activity, including walking, bending, and stretching while delivering the bowl. Regular physical activity like bowls can improve cardiovascular health, muscle strength, and flexibility, promoting overall physical wellbeing.

2. Mental wellbeing

Engaging in bowls provides a tranquil and social environment, which can have positive effects on mental health. The focus required during the game helps to distract from stressors, while the social interaction fosters a sense of belonging and reduces feelings of isolation, promoting mental wellbeing.

3. Strategic thinking and problem-solving

Bowls requires strategic thinking and problem-solving skills to anticipate and plan shots effectively.

Engaging in this mental exercise stimulates cognitive function, improves concentration, and enhances decision-making abilities, which can be beneficial for people of all ages.

4. Community and social connection

Bowls is often played in a communal setting, such as a club or community green, fostering social connections and a sense of belonging. Participating in bowls provides opportunities to meet new people, build friendships, and strengthen existing social networks, which are essential for emotional wellbeing and resilience.

5. Lifelong enjoyment and skill development

Bowls is a sport that can be enjoyed throughout life, from young adulthood to older age. It offers opportunities for skill development and progression, providing a sense of achievement and purpose.

The lifelong nature of bowls encourages ongoing physical and mental engagement, promoting a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle.