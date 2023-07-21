Doncaster Athletic Club steeplechaser in race against time to win international vest
The 23-year-old 3000m steeplechaser needs to clock at least 8 minutes 55 seconds to make the national trials and is determined to get under nine minutes this season to set himself a marker for 2024.
Phillips, who came through the ranks at the Eco-Power Stadium-based club, said: “I ran the steeplechase as a junior but that was only over 1500m and it took me a couple of years to adapt to the senior event.”
Boasting a personal best for the race of 9 minutes 04 seconds, Phillips was confident at the start of the year he would make the national trials.
However, his hopes were dashed when picking up an injury after colliding with a barrier.
The injury ruled him out of several championship races.
“I wouldn’t have run in the Yorkshire championships but I probably would have competed in the Northern’s and I probably would have won that because the real strength in the event is to be found in the Midlands and Southern events,” he said.
Thanks to the efforts of club coaches Barry Barnes, Callum Wilson and strength and conditioning coach Anthony Brown, Phillips is now back competing and has produced several impressive performances over the last fortnight.
“George ran in the Welsh Championship in windy conditions ten days ago, finishing fourth in a time of 9 minutes 17 seconds,” said Barnes.
“He also ran well in the Trafford Grand Prix finishing third in a quality field.”
“I need to knock around 30 seconds off my PB to win an England vest and I’m confident I’ll do that going forward,” said Phillips.