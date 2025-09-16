Doncaster Athletic Club chairman Kev Lincoln.

Doncaster Athletics Club brought down the curtain on their 2025 track and field campaign last Wednesday when they staged a successful Speed Endurance meeting.

Despite the wet and windy conditions, athletes travelled from all over the North and the Midlands and produced some impressive performances. The Donny Mile, which was the final event, was won by Barnsley’s Chris Gillott in a time of 4.34.38 but the host club did enjoy success in some of the other events including the boys’ U17 100 metres won by Krystia Michalski in a time of 11.53 seconds.

Oscar Force (12.34) won the U15 race. Chloe Oxley (13.73) the girls’ race. Luisa Baah Nketia (14.46) and Abie Smith (14.92) finished second in their respective girls’ U13 100m races.

Rocco Quinn (11.81) won the U11 boys’ 75m race 1 with Preston Liversidge (11.52) winning race 2 from clubmate Makar Zbiec (12.96). He later won the 600m race in a time of 2.03.73.

Jordan Poulson (2.01.07) took the honours in the men’s 800m. Finlay Jones (2.32.37) was second in the U17 men’s race. Oscar McGuinness (2.13.20) led the way in the U15s race as he did in the 400m in a time of 59.85.

Sophia Jones Wainwright (3.02.10) finished second in the U13 girls’ 800. She also won race 2 of the 200m later in the evening in a time of 33.71. Hermione Taylor (2.12.62) bagged second spot in the U11 girls’ 600m race.

Michalski returned to the track to complete a sprint double when posting a winning time of 23.40 in the U17s 200m. Clubmate Pharez Ifedayo (27.30) claimed victory in the U13 boys’ 200.

The highlight of the club’s T&F season was their success in their first ever Northern League (East) Premier League campaign after being promoted to the top flight in 2024 much to the delight of club chairman Kev Lincoln. The team clinched the title with their victory in the last of the four meetings at Derby.

Eleanor Kealey top-scored for the club picking up 22 points from nine events. Jo Rowland (16), James Simms (16), Jordan Poulson (10) and Rhys Jackson (9) also weighed in with useful hauls.