Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Denaby Main’s two-weight world champion Harper couldn’t add another world title to her collection after two of the three judges scored the bout at Sheffield Arena on Saturday night as a draw.

One judge thought Harper won seven out of ten rounds but the overall decision was a majority draw, meaning the 26-year-old keeps her WBA super-welterweight belt but the WBO strap remains vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My overall feeling is disappointment but team Brækhus brought their A game and I know I have more in the locker than what I showed,” Harper posted on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terri Harper v Cecilia Braekhus at Sheffield Arena. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"Was a great honour to share the ring with an all-time great and come away with valuable career experience.

"Let’s run it back and settle the result.”

Harper’s promoted, Eddie Hearn, was left furious with the outcome.

He said: "How can you possibly score that fight a draw? Outrageous. She (Harper) should be unified world champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I cannot understand what these judges see. It's a shocker."

Harper looked relatively untroubled throughout the contest but former undisputed welterweight champion Brækhus, who started slowly, landed more punches as the fight wore on.

Elsewhere, Woodlands’ Reece Mould saw the second scheduled defence of his WBA continental lightweight title fall through at the eleventh hour.

Two-weight English champion Mould had been due to face Martin McDonagh at the brand-new Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield on Friday night.