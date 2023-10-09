‘Disappointed’ Terri Harper 'has more in the locker' and calls for Cecilia Brækhus rematch
Denaby Main’s two-weight world champion Harper couldn’t add another world title to her collection after two of the three judges scored the bout at Sheffield Arena on Saturday night as a draw.
One judge thought Harper won seven out of ten rounds but the overall decision was a majority draw, meaning the 26-year-old keeps her WBA super-welterweight belt but the WBO strap remains vacant.
“My overall feeling is disappointment but team Brækhus brought their A game and I know I have more in the locker than what I showed,” Harper posted on social media.
"Was a great honour to share the ring with an all-time great and come away with valuable career experience.
"Let’s run it back and settle the result.”
Harper’s promoted, Eddie Hearn, was left furious with the outcome.
He said: "How can you possibly score that fight a draw? Outrageous. She (Harper) should be unified world champion.
"I cannot understand what these judges see. It's a shocker."
Harper looked relatively untroubled throughout the contest but former undisputed welterweight champion Brækhus, who started slowly, landed more punches as the fight wore on.
Elsewhere, Woodlands’ Reece Mould saw the second scheduled defence of his WBA continental lightweight title fall through at the eleventh hour.
Two-weight English champion Mould had been due to face Martin McDonagh at the brand-new Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield on Friday night.
But news of the challenger’s withdrawal from the fight upon “last-minute medical advice”, according to the event’s promoter, broke on the morning of the contest.