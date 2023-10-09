News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

‘Disappointed’ Terri Harper 'has more in the locker' and calls for Cecilia Brækhus rematch

A ‘disappointed’ Terri Harper said she “has more in the locker than what I showed” in her world title fight against Cecilia Brækhus.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Denaby Main’s two-weight world champion Harper couldn’t add another world title to her collection after two of the three judges scored the bout at Sheffield Arena on Saturday night as a draw.

One judge thought Harper won seven out of ten rounds but the overall decision was a majority draw, meaning the 26-year-old keeps her WBA super-welterweight belt but the WBO strap remains vacant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My overall feeling is disappointment but team Brækhus brought their A game and I know I have more in the locker than what I showed,” Harper posted on social media.

Terri Harper v Cecilia Braekhus at Sheffield Arena. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom BoxingTerri Harper v Cecilia Braekhus at Sheffield Arena. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Terri Harper v Cecilia Braekhus at Sheffield Arena. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Most Popular

"Was a great honour to share the ring with an all-time great and come away with valuable career experience.

"Let’s run it back and settle the result.”

Harper’s promoted, Eddie Hearn, was left furious with the outcome.

He said: "How can you possibly score that fight a draw? Outrageous. She (Harper) should be unified world champion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I cannot understand what these judges see. It's a shocker."

Harper looked relatively untroubled throughout the contest but former undisputed welterweight champion Brækhus, who started slowly, landed more punches as the fight wore on.

Elsewhere, Woodlands’ Reece Mould saw the second scheduled defence of his WBA continental lightweight title fall through at the eleventh hour.

Two-weight English champion Mould had been due to face Martin McDonagh at the brand-new Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield on Friday night.

But news of the challenger’s withdrawal from the fight upon “last-minute medical advice”, according to the event’s promoter, broke on the morning of the contest.

Related topics:Eddie HearnSheffield ArenaWoodlands