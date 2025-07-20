The Dons sealed a memorable win over Widnes on Sunday. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Doncaster RLFC produced a remarkable 20-16 Betfred Championship victory over Widnes Vikings at the DCBL Stadium in a game which finished at 6pm – three hours after the start!

Play was halted after 21 minutes with the Dons leading 10-0 due to a neck injury to Widnes full-back Jake Maizen, who was treated on the field for 20 minutes before being stretchered off.

With the Widnes club doctor electing to stay with the injured player until an ambulance arrived, play didn’t restart until 4.35pm upon which Dons’ leading try-scorer Edene Gebbie was red-carded for his part in the incident. With the crowd baying for blood, and the Wides team clearly looking for revenge, it didn’t come as a surprise when it all kicked off a couple of minutes later – an incident which saw Dons prop Suaia Matagi sent-off and a Widnes player sin-binned.

The Dons added to their lead, which had come under pressure since the restart, when skipper Reece Lyne powered his way past several defenders for a 28th minute unconverted try. Widnes capitalised on their two-man advantage to cut the deficit on 38 minutes with an unconverted try by centre Max Roberts. They also went close again prior to the interval.

It promised to be a long second half for the 11-man Dons after the shortened interval, and few, if any, in the ground would have given them much chance of victory.

But they weren’t about to throw in the towel and it took the home side, who had come under pressure from a kick to the corner a minute earlier, until the 52nd minute to open their account for the half. Second-rower Ben Condon crossing out wide for a converted try.

Widnes were in again five minutes later. Winger Rhys Williams just beating opposite number Luke Briscoe to a teasing grubber kick and with Will Roberts again adding the extras they led 16-14 and seemingly on their way to victory. When full-back Hall put down Isaac Misky’s pass 40m out when there looked a real possibility of a try it looked as though the Dons had blown their best chance of a famous victory.

But against all the odds – several forwards were clearly feeling the effects of playing long minutes - the Dons regained the lead on 69 minutes when Hall touched down from Watson Boas’ grubber-kick which had taken a deflection. Unfortunately for Richard Horne’s side Robinson missed his third conversion of the game meaning that a try would see Widnes take the spoils.

Widnes returned to the attack courtesy of a crowd-influenced penalty, but despite being out on their feet the Dons continued to defend their line heroically. Hall booted over a 35m penalty to leave Widnes needing a converted try to win the game in the last two minutes which they failed to do.

Widnes, who had beaten league leaders Toulouse in their previous home game, made a confident start with Maizen and centre Joe Edge both bursting into the visitors 20 as the Dons, who also had to scramble to deny winger Mike Butt in the corner, got off to a shaky start.

They gradually built their way into the game and after Hall, who was making his 400th career appearance, had forced Widnes to drop out from under their posts with a grubber-kick to the line, they took the lead on 13 minutes when hooker Greg Burns darted over

The Dons increased their lead on 20 minutes when Hall, who is playing as well as he has done in his long career. this season, again joined the attack in the Widnes 20 and picked out the free-scoring Gebbie with a cut-out pass. Scrum-half Connor Robinson, who again provided good direction at half-back, failed to add to his earlier conversion leaving the score 10-0.

Dons: Hall, Briscoe, Lyne, Hey, Gebbie, Boas, Robinson, Matagi, Burns, Baldwinson, Smeaton, Jones, Hepi. Subs: Johnston, Pauli, Bowden, Misky. 18th man: Mafi.