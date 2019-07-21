David Allen 'probably done with boxing' after defeat to David Price
David Allen is considering his future in boxing after an unexpectedly one-sided pummelling at the hands of David Price, as the pair competed for the vacant WBA Continental Heavyweight title in London on Saturday night.
The Doncaster man had seemed in his normal jovial spirits and brimming with confidence before the fight.
But he later confessed his health "has been deteriorating” over the last year and that he is “probably done”.
Allen was overwhelmed by the sharper, bigger man on the undercard of Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas.
His trainer decided to cut their losses and pull him out after 10 gruelling rounds.
Allen was given oxygen and left the ring in a stretcher.
After treatment and tests in hospital he said: "David Price was great - I don’t want to hear that I was bad he made me look bad and never gave me a look-in.
"He hit me often and very, very hard and losing to anyone hurts but the man that he is made defeat hurt less, a gentle giant who showed his class."
Allen is only 27 and may have second thoughts about retiring.
He has a record of won 17 lost five, drawn two - three of his defeats by way of stoppage.
But he has spoken about appearing on Love Island in the future - and maybe there is nowhere else to go for him in boxing, unless he can make cruiserweight.
"Don’t want anyone to worry about me, just a hard man gone old and soft the last 18 months," he said.
Steel City gym super lightweight Dalton Smith recorded his second pro win on the same bill.
He stopped Ibrar Riyaz after two rounds - hinting at great things to come for the Sheffielder.