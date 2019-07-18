David Allen looking for credit as he plots David Price KO
David Allen says he wants to knock out a fresh David Price on Saturday night, not one that has already been worn down.
The Conisbrough heavyweight has predicted he will stop the former Olympian inside the first three rounds of this weekend's clash at the O2 Arena in London.
And he insists is it not down to a determination to get the first shot in during the battle of the big hitters but rather finding the finish that will get him the most plaudits.
“I’ll be very surprised if I don’t knock David Price out in three rounds,” Allen said. “I’ll be very surprised.
“I don’t want to beat him after he’s gassed out in six rounds. I want to beat him early on when people will give me credit for it.
“I anticipate beating him in one round and I’ll be very surprised if I don't win inside two or three.
“I think I will add to my highlight reel of KOs.”
Despite his prediction of an early night, Allen says beating Price would be a definite career highlight, given the storied amateur career enjoyed by the Liverpool fighter.
And he says the big man is far from finished, despite Saturday's bout being seen as do or die for Price’s career.
“People wrongly, in my opinion, slate him saying he’s not good and he's this and that but he's an Olympic bronze medalist, a British and Commonwealth champion," Allen said.
“I've never done anything like that.
“He's achieved far more than me.
"Beating him would be a career highlight for me. It was then and it still is now.”