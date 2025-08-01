Dave Allen to face Russian KO artist in Sheffield

Sheffield looks set to host a significant heavyweight show on October 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would be headlined by Dave Allen, the popular South Yorkshire boxer; he will likely face Montreal-based Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov.

And on the bill promoted by Matchroom, local fans will be hoping to see the likes of Junaid Bostan, Josh Padley and Joe Hayden at the Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Allen would be the main man in the event, the boxing community would love to see Bostan take on Bilal Fiwaz again.

The pair fought out a draw at The O2, Greenwich, at the end of January.

Neither went home with the vacant English super welterweight title.

The Rotherham fighter had enjoyed 10 straight wins up to that 10-rounder and will want to put the London-based rival in his place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allen gave the first real insight into the planned show on his YouTube channel.

Junaid Bostan v Bilal Fawaz English Super Welterweight Title January 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"I have agreed to a fight " he said. "I spoke to Ed (Hearn promoter) and he was like: 'What do you want to do?' He sent me five names...I thought I might get a bit of an easier touch!"

Hearn said no to a warm-up fight; he wants him to have competitive scraps following the two titanic tussles with Johnny Fisher.

A win in October would set up "A super-duper fight, possibly a Riyadh season" and a "mix with the big boys."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conisbrough fighter said he was offered five heavyweights to pick from.

Josh Padley during Matchroom in the Community with World Snooker event with Ken Docherty Picture By Mark Robinson

"I accepted one of them, I believe they have accepted. October in Sheffield, I'll headline. It's a good fight.

"He will be the favourite. But I picked it stylistically. I think it's a hard fight, because he's a big, powerful man (Makhmudov is 6ft fins, 20 wis, 19 by KO). Every time he's won, bar one, he's knocked them out."

He said the other contenders on the list would have "boxed and moved and this fella...I might get stopped in a round, but I've got a chance of wearing him down and stopping him as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said as soon it was clear that his hoped-for British title clash was out of the picture, he said it was a question of "rolling the dice."

Johnny Fisher v Dave Allen WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight Title Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

He explained: "I am 33, lost seven times. I am not scared to be in good fights and come off second best. But I fancy the job."

Training camp had started, along with his diet and running regime.

If he doesn't win in October, he would then "recoup, come back and have one last go at the British title."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allen, whose professional career started at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield in 2012, says he hoped the details would be announced this week.

He said he'd always wanted to headline in Sheffield...so was "buzzing, over the moon."

The rest of the card was going to be good too, he said, and included mates and one of the boxers he trains.