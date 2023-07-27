Dave Allen announces huge comeback fight against Olympian Frazer Clarke

The pair will go head-to-head in a 10-round fight at Manchester Arena on Saturday, September 2 on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr’s rematch with Liam Smith.

Allen, from Conisbrough, has not fought on an arena show since his defeat to David Price at the O2 in London in 2019.

His last fight in February saw him secure a first-round stoppage over Michael Bassett, 11 months after his last outing, which also ended inside the distance when he stopped Milen Paunov.

Dave Allen has nought fought on the big stage since 2019, when he lost to David Price.

Tokyo Olympian Clarke has seven wins from seven fights since turning professional last year.

Clarke is thought to be closing in on a shot at the British title currently held by Fabio Wardley.

The unbeaten 31-year-old had been granted a mandatory challenge against Wardley but turned down the opportunity.

