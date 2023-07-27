News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Dave Allen announces huge comeback fight against Olympian Frazer Clarke

Doncaster heavyweight Dave Allen will take on Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke as he returns to the big stage.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 27th Jul 2023, 19:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 19:01 BST

The pair will go head-to-head in a 10-round fight at Manchester Arena on Saturday, September 2 on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr’s rematch with Liam Smith.

Allen, from Conisbrough, has not fought on an arena show since his defeat to David Price at the O2 in London in 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His last fight in February saw him secure a first-round stoppage over Michael Bassett, 11 months after his last outing, which also ended inside the distance when he stopped Milen Paunov.

Dave Allen has nought fought on the big stage since 2019, when he lost to David Price.Dave Allen has nought fought on the big stage since 2019, when he lost to David Price.
Dave Allen has nought fought on the big stage since 2019, when he lost to David Price.
Most Popular

Tokyo Olympian Clarke has seven wins from seven fights since turning professional last year.

Clarke is thought to be closing in on a shot at the British title currently held by Fabio Wardley.

The unbeaten 31-year-old had been granted a mandatory challenge against Wardley but turned down the opportunity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A win for Allen could put him in contention for the Lonsdale Belt.

Related topics:LondonLiam Smith