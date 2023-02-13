Darren Johnson gives nod to Dennis Priestley at World Seniors Darts Championship

Johnson adorned an iconic red and black shirt of the kind "The Menace" wore at the oche during a hugely successful career which saw him crowned world champion in 1991 and 1994.

And it brought with it some success as Johnson, who like Priestley hails from Mexborough, made it to the second round after beating fifteenth seed Larry Butler 3-2 in round one.

Johnson averaged 81.29 on his way to victory at the Circus Tavern in Essex on Friday.

But he missed out on a quarter-final spot after losing 3-1 to the legendary Phil Taylor on Saturday night.

Taylor, a 16-time world champion, was eliminated by eventual runner-up Richie Howson in the last eight.

Top seed Robert Thornton took home the trophy after winning 5-2 in the final on Sunday evening.