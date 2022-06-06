Cricket round-up: Doncaster Town race to victory at Wakefield Thornes

Captain James Ward won the toss and inserted the hosts who were duly dismissed for just 71 in 29.5 overs.

James Dobson snared 4-19 and Joel Gunn claimed 4-21.

Dobson (35) and Jaden Fell (25) wasted little time in chasing down their small target.

James Dobson, pictured during his first spell at Doncaster Town, starred with bat and ball in the win at Wakefield Thornes.

Both openers were dismissed with Town on the brink of victory but the visitors completed an eight wicket win in just 8.1 overs.

Town have moved up to sixth in the standings and host Cleethorpes on Saturday.

Tickhill lie second in the table following a 24-run win at Treeton.

Jim Morgan (40) and James Stuart (32) top scored to help the visitors post 211-9 from 50 overs.

Treeton perhaps fancied their chances at 118-2 but Adi Sreedharan had other ideas and continued his impressive recent form to claim 5-59 with the ball.

Josh Court and Tian Koekemoer also chipped in with two wickets apiece as the home side slid to 187 all out.

Tickhill, who have won six of their opening eight matches and trail leaders Appleby Frodingham by eight points, host Elsecar on Saturday.

Conisbrough, who are sixth in the Championship, suffered an agonising seven-run defeat at home to third-placed Wickersley Old Village.

Mark Cummins (71) and Isaac William Spencer-Jones (58) were the mainstays of Wickersley’s 210-5.

Joe Farmer (36) and Will Scott (36) got Conisbrough into contention but they closed on 203-8.

Seventh-placed Sprotbrough also lost by 30 runs at high-flying Aston Hall.

Michael Threapleton claimed 3-51 but the home side amassed 227-7 including 54 from Joe Stickland.

Sadrian Ward (47) and William Rudkin (57) showed some resistance after Sprotbough had lost early wickets but they closed on 197 all out.

Doncaster Town B lead Division One following their 26-run win at home to Darfield.

Robert Grace anchored the innings with 44 and Ben Stoves hit a quickfire 55 to get Town up to 203-7.

Darfield were bowled out for 177 with Graeme Attenborough claiming 4-25 and George Cowan taking 3-45.

Askern Welfare returned to winning ways in Division One of the Pontefract & District League with a 79-run victory at Oulton.

Ashley Towler struck 102 and Josh Gillies made 73 in Askern’s imposing total of 262 all out before Oulton replied with 183-8.

Gillies claimed 3-47 and Jeff Morton took 3-48 to help Askern move up a place to fourth.

Barnby Dun secured a fifth straight win in Division Two as they prevailed by four wickets at Knottingley Town.

James Brooks, Alex Pepper and James Copley each took three wickets to restrict Town to 112 all out.