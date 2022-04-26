Cricket round-up: Doncaster Town and Tickhill suffer defeats in YCSPL

Town elected to bat first and captain James Ward’s unbeaten 70 off 102 balls saw the hosts post a respectable 199-6.

The visitors’ pursuit of their target was untroubled, however.

Alex Grimes was unbeaten on 94 when the winning runs were scored with seven overs to spare.

Doncaster Town captain James Ward

Town travel to Treeton on Saturday and welcome Cawthorne to Town Fields on Monday in the Yorkshire Leagues KO Cup.

Tickhill, buoyed by their opening weekend win over Doncaster, suffered an agonising one run defeat at Wakefield Thornes.

The visitors were punished by one of their old boys, Joe Billings, who continued his fine start to the season with an excellent 103 – his second consecutive hundred – which held the Thornes innings together and saw them up to 238-9.

Josh Court claimed 3-69 with the ball and then struck an unbeaten 69 but he and Sam Roby, who was left not out on 39, narrowly failed to get their team over the winning line.

Billings took four catches to complete his impressive display, while Jordan Lowe also contributed 49 for Tickhill as they closed on 237-6.

Tickhill host Whitley Hall on Saturday, travel to Derbyshire side Denby in the ECB National Club Championship on Sunday and then go to Whiston Parish Church on Monday in the Yorkshire Leagues KO Cup.

Conisbrough lost by six runs in a high-scoring Championship encounter against Aston Hall.

Mark Barnard’s 121 powered the visitors up to 293-7, while Buddhika Sanjeewa claimed 5-94 with the ball.

Danyaal Latif (89) and Sanjeewa (70) led the run chase only for Conisbrough to collapse from 275-5 to 287 all out.

Sprotbrough went down by 61 runs at home to Barnsley Woolley Miners B.

Oliver Bennett’s superb innings of 143 helped the visitors post 238-6 and Sprotbrough could only reach 177 all out in response.

Doncaster Town B continued their winning start in Division One by bowling out South Kirkby for just 59 and running out comfortable seven wicket victors.

Warren Graca (4-14), Graham Attenborough (3-8) and Bradley Heaps (3-23) did the damage with the ball.

Warmsworth are yet to register a point after a six-wicket defeat to Sheffield United.

*Askern Welfare started their Premier Division campaign in the Pontefract & District League with a 100-run win over Hundhill Hall.

Ross Adamson (39) and Reece Gibbon (36) helped Askern post 172-9 before the visitors were skittled for 72. Sachira Madapatha snared 5-13 and Paul Mather claimed 5-24.

Hooton Pagnell were 42-run winners against Nostell St Oswald.

William Drury smashed a superb 132 not out to lead Brodsworth Main to a nine wicket win at Fenwick in Division One.