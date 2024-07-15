Cricket: Doncaster club to host summer camps for budding youngsters
Cricket camps for budding youngsters are being held at a Doncaster club throughout the summer.
Barnby Dun Cricket Club will be running the camps on five consecutive Tuesdays at Kirk Sandal sports ground, Doncaster Road.
The first takes place on Tuesday, July 30. Places are open to children aged from six to 13 with sessions running from 10am to 3pm and priced at £10. Children will receive coaching delivered by professional ECB cricket coaches.
Any parents interested should email at [email protected] to request registration forms.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.