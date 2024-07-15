Cricket. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Cricket camps for budding youngsters are being held at a Doncaster club throughout the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnby Dun Cricket Club will be running the camps on five consecutive Tuesdays at Kirk Sandal sports ground, Doncaster Road.

The first takes place on Tuesday, July 30. Places are open to children aged from six to 13 with sessions running from 10am to 3pm and priced at £10. Children will receive coaching delivered by professional ECB cricket coaches.

Any parents interested should email at [email protected] to request registration forms.