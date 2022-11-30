Unbeaten flyweight star Conner Kelsall, from Conisbrough, will take on Benn Norman for the vacant English title at the Magna Centre in Rotherham next Sunday.

But first the 23-year-old five-time national amateur champion, who has won all seven of his professional fights to date, must take care of business managing The White Lady micropub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love working behind a bar,” Conner said.

Conisbrough's Conner Kelsall will take on Benn Norman for the vacant English title at the Magna Centre in Rotherham. Photo: Ryan Marsden - Steel Stream Design.

The upper weight limit of eight stone for flyweights means Conner can’t indulge in bar snacks.

Instead, he keeps himself occupied talking to the punters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conner, who turned professional under Stefy Bull in 2019, having also been crowned Great Britain Three Nations Champion in an amateur career spanning more than 100 bouts, said: "When a few of the old boys come in they always give me their boxing stories.

“You have always got someone who used to box.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conner celebrates a win with his eldest son Kayden. Photo: Ryan Marsden - Steel Stream Design.

Conner insisted he doesn’t pull any punches if a customer’s had one round too many in his bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve had to throw people out but I’m a fighter in the ring, not outside it," he added.

"A lot of people are shocked I’m a boxer. I’m eight stone wet through and don’t really look like a boxer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as working up to 40 hours a week, the dad-of-two must find time to train every day and help his partner of seven years, Cerise, care for their two children, Kayden, two, and Cohen, one.

Conner in the final of the 2018 England Boxing Elite Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “My eldest loves my boxing.

"It wasn’t so long ago he told his teachers I had been fighting, so I had to explain myself to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conner’s packed schedule means he sometimes has to run in the early hours of the morning at the end of his shift.

But he insisted he wouldn’t change a thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conner, who started boxing aged seven, said: “Once you realise what you are doing it for it makes it all worthwhile.

"I think I’ll always be behind a bar. It gives me that social life, it’s good for the mind to be out and talking to everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

How would the non-drinker toast victory next week?

"I’ll probably go off the radar and spend some good time with my family,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad