Confirmed: Parkrun events will return on this date

Parkrun is a free weekly 5km morning run or walk for people of all ages and abilities, with events held all over the world. Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images

The Mass Participations Sports Organisers (MSO) this week celebrated the return of mass participation sports events outdoors as the government confirmed that England will move into Stage Four from 19 July.

The green light has been given for the return of the most famous mass participation running events across the country and MSO members, including the organisers of the London Marathon, parkrun, the Great North Run, Brighton Marathon, the Asics London 10K, London Landmarks Half Marathon, The Vitality Big Half, Manchester Marathon and This Mum Runs, have worked together to plan protocols and operational solutions that ensure the safe return of mass participation events outdoors.

Nick Pearson, CEO of parkrun Global, said: “The work of MSO has ensured our much-loved events can return and we invite everyone to take part – join your local parkrun, enter one of the nation’s iconic events and think about raising funds for the charity of your choice.

"We can’t wait to welcome back our parkrun family to 5k events in England on Saturday 24 July.”

Hugh Brasher, event director of London Marathon Events, said: “It is wonderful to confirm that our great mass participation events are returning across the country. Extensive scientific research worldwide has shown that the risk of transmission of Covid-19 outdoors is negligible.

"The UK’s event organisers have worked together to ensure the safe return of mass participation sports events outdoors by participating in the government’s Event Research Programme and working together on a range of protocols which ensure our events will be safe and Covid-secure.”

Over the coming months, the MSO event calendar includes…

20 July: Standard Chartered Great City Race

21 July: return of This Mum Runs community runs

24 July: return of 5k parkrun events in England

25 July: Asics London 10K

1 August: London Landmarks Half Marathon

22 August: The Vitality Big Half

5 September: London Summer Run

12 September: Great North Run

12 September: Brighton Marathon

3 October: Virgin Money London Marathon