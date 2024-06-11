Club captain among 21 players to depart Doncaster Knights
Among the departees are club captain Sam Olver who made 102 appearances for Knights over the last five years.
In the forward pack, Evan Mintern, Andrew Foster, Cam Terry, Charlie Beckett, Karl Garside, Seb Nagle-Taylor, Harrison Courtney, Jack Digby, Tom Doughty, Ehize Ehizode, Fyn Brown, Corrie Barrett and Harry Wilson have all left the club.
In the backline, the departures include Olver, George Simpson, Joe Margetts, Billy McBryde, Joe Bedlow, Jack Metcalf, AJ Cant and Aloisi Vereimi.
Olver said: “Castle Park will always have a special place in my heart. Over the past five years, I’ve loved being part of various squads that have created some unforgettable memories along the way.”
Knights’ new signings include Joe Jones, Jordon Olowofela, Fred Davies, Morgan Bunting, Thom Smith, Brendan Owen, Cory Teague, George Wacokecoke, Zach Kerr, Jasper McGuire and Logovi’i Mulipola.
Last week they added Ampthill pair Morgan Strong and Ben Chapman to their ranks for the 2024-25 season.
Fijian second/back row Taniela Ramasibana has also joined the club from French side USA Perpignan.
The 23-year-old spent his early career developing his rugby at Top 14 side Perpignan and has represented the Fijian national team at Under-20 level.