Clive Griffiths calls on Doncaster Knights to serve up Easter treat

Doncaster Knights boss Clive Griffiths wants the club to serve up an Easter treat for supporters.

“We’ve got two home games left, starting with Coventry on Saturday, and we want to win them both and end the season with a smile on our faces,” he said.

“It promises to be an entertaining game which I hope it will be. But the main thing as far as we are concerned is that we pick up a win.

“Coventry could have several former Doncaster players in their side, which could add a bit of spice,” he added. “And we’ve got prop Charlie Beech who we signed from them a few weeks ago.

“Charlie has been tremendous for us while he’s been here and I can’t speak highly enough of him. I’m sure he’ll be looking for a big game against his old club.”

No 8 Josh Tyrell is set to miss the game but Rory Pitman could return after several weeks on the sidelines. Centre Mat Clark could be a doubt.

Reflecting on Sunday’s 21-12 defeat at Yorkshire Carnegie, Griffiths said: “We could have come away with a win and at worst we should have had a bonus point.

“Carnegie have probably been the form team in the Championship in the second half of the season but we were as good as they were on Sunday, albeit it was a very scrappy game with a lot of errors.

“We didn’t help ourselves by trying to offload with impossible passes when there was nothing on. We also should have done better when we made a couple of breaks in the second half.

“We’ve got to improve on those areas because we keep making the same mistakes. I’m sure the supporters – and we had a good following – are frustrated but I’m ten times more so.

“But it wasn’t all bad news because I couldn’t fault the effort and commitment of the boys and we defended very well.

“Two of their tries came from catch-and-drive moves from lineouts close to the line, and they are very hard to defend, and the other came from a quick tap penalty.”