‘Chess with violence’: American football team from Doncaster seeks new players

An American football team from Doncaster is on the hunt for new players – with all sizes and abilities welcome.

“We have got 25-stone lads and eight-stone lads, people just see massive guys and think ‘Oh no, I’m going to get absolutely hammered’,” says Thomas Noon of the Doncaster Mustangs.

"But the big guys aren’t very fast, your smaller guys and women are normally out wide so don’t be put off by peoples’ size.

Doncaster Mustangs are seeking new players.

"It’s sort of like chess with violence and it’s just a fun, fantastic sport to learn.”

American football is a way of life in the USA and its popularity continues to grow in the UK.

No fewer than 32 NFL teams have played in London since 2007 with amateur teams competing across the country.

The Mustangs formed in 2002 and Thomas joined the club in 2020, having never played the sport before.

“I love it,” says the running back.

"I played rugby as a kid then Sunday league football and fell out of love with it before finding American football.”

The Mustangs train and play their games on Sundays at Wheatley Hills RUFC and held their first pre-season session last weekend.

"We had 39 players, that was good but with 300,000 people in Doncaster it’s not the best,” Thomas adds.

"It’s family orientated, a good atmosphere and open to anyone.”

Interested players can turn up to training from 10am until 1pm each Sunday.

Equipment is provided but participants will need to bring a gum shield and boots to play in.