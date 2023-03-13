The action begins at 1.30pm and concludes at 5.30pm. The going is currently Soft, Good to Soft in places and there are showers forecast throughout the afternoon. You can find the latest odds at Betway.

The highlight on day one is the £450,000 Champion Hurdle at 3.30pm for which there is seven runners.. Constitution Hill is unbeaten in five starts under Rules and was a special winner of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. He has looked every inch a superstar in the Fighting Fifth and the Christmas Hurdle this term and looks tough to oppose here. State Man impressed at Leopardstown last time out in the Irish Champion Hurdle, a race in which Vauban was third, whilst I Like To Move It landed the Kingwell Hurdle last time out.

The opening £135,000 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30pm) is headlined by Facile Vega. The Champion Bumper scorer blotted his copybook when beaten at the Dublin Racing Festival where he was found to be lame afterwards. He takes on stable companion Il Etait Temps, who came out on top in that event at Leopardstown.

Marine Nationale won the Royal Bond last time out and this strong traveller is another to consider. Tolworth Hurdle scorer Tahmuras, the unexposed Inthepocket, former high-class Flat recruit High Definition and the unbeaten Chasing Fire are others to note.

The £175,000 Arkle (2.10pm) is a brilliant event to look forward to with Jonbon and El Fabiolo taking each other on again having met over hurdles at Aintree last term. Jonbon is unbeaten in three starts over fences, but was workmanlike in the Kingmaker last time out. El Fabiolo impressed in the Irish Arkle, a race in which Dysart Dynamo filled fourth.

The £127,998 Mares’ Hurdle at 4.10pm looks set to be one of the races of the meeting with a top-class field lined up for the two and a half-mile event. The contest is headed by Honeysuckle who will make her final appearance at the Cheltenham Festival. A dual winner of the Champion Hurdle and a previous winner of this event, she takes on another former Champion Hurdle scorer Epatante, who is one of three runners for Nicky Henderson. The Seven Barrows maestro is also represented by the defending champion Marie’s Rock who was deeply impressive on her return in the Relkeel Hurdle and the progressive Theatre Glory. Love Envoi won the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle last term and softer ground is going to aid her chances in this event, whilst the Willie Mullins trio of Brandy Love, Echoes In Rain and Shewearsitwell also command respect.

Elsewhere on the card, Corach Rambler will bid to defend his title in the Ultima Handicap Chase at 2.50pm, whilst the Willie Mullins-trained Gaillard Du Mesnil is a warm order in the concluding National Hunt Chase at 5.30pm. Already a Grade One winner this term, he commands plenty of respect.

There is also juvenile form on show in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at 4.50pm. Bad has been well-backed and is set to make his debut here having scored in France. Tekao and Byker are both unexposed and have decent form in Ireland which also makes them of interest in this event.

Cheltenham Day One selections

1.30pm Il Etait Temps

2.10pm Jonbon

2.50pm Nassalam

3.30pm Constitution Hill

4.10pm Love Envoi

4.50pm Byker