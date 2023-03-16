The action begins at 1.30pm and concludes at 5.30pm. The going is Soft, Good to Soft in places and there are showers forecast. You can find the latest odds at Betway.

The highlight of the entire meeting is Jump Racing’s Blue Riband event, the £625,000 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup at 3.30pm. There is plenty of strength in-depth in this year’s contest with a number of leading candidates. Galopin Des Champs commands all sorts of respect given he has a touch of brilliance about him. He looked special in the Irish Gold Cup stepped up to three miles, but this is a different ball game on a stiffer track and with another two and a half furlongs to deal with. He has been less exuberant this year, loves spring ground and barring a final-fence mishap in the Turners, he would be coming into this race on the hunt for a third straight Cheltenham win. Stattler filled second to Galopin Des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup, but he is a former National Hunt Chase scorer who will relish more of a stamina test and he is deeply respected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bravemansgame showed his class when landing the King George at Kempton and has been the subject of glowing reports from Paul Nicholls in the build-up to this event. Defending champion A Plus Tard was brilliant last year, but obviously comes with risks attached this time around given he pulled-up in the Betfair Chase and then missed the Savills Chase on the day of the race through an injury sustained on the way to the track. Noble Yeats will be staying on strongly and has to be in contention for this prize, given he caught the eye in the Cotswold Chase, a race which also featured Sounds Russian in second and Protektorat who filled fourth.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

The winner of that contest Ahoy Senor clearly likes the track and he cannot be written off in this event. Hewick landed the US Grand National last term, but soft ground would be a concern for him. Another former champion Minella Indo impressed when scoring at Tramore, whilst Savills Chase scorer Conflated did impress at Leopardstown.

The £135,000 Triumph Hurdle (1.30pm) is a contest which Willie Mullins looks to have at his mercy. He has the top three in the betting which are headed by Blood Destiny. Unbeaten in two starts under Rules, he has created a deep impression in both starts. Gala Marceau and Lossiemouth filled first and second in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle. Lossiemouth was obviously not aided by the fall of a stable companion in front of her that day and Mullins was critical of the ride Paul Townend gave her that day with concerns after the race that the effort may have left a mark. However, Lossiemouth had looked brilliant on her first two Irish starts and clearly commands respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £135,000 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (2.50pm) looks one of the more competitive Grade Ones of the week. JP McManus has snapped up Corbetts Cross following his winning debut for Emmet Mullins at Navan. That came over two miles, but he is already proven over three miles and therefore posted a huge effort to win that event. He has a preference for soft ground and has to be respected. Embassy Gardens put it all together nicely to score by 35 lengths at Thurles, but the form does not look strong and it’s hard to note what he actually achieved in that event. Monty’s Star and Hiddenvalley lake fought out the finish at Clonmel last time out and the pair command plenty of respect in this event. Hiddenvalley Lake had to lead on that occasion which may not have suited and he is another to note. Three Card Brag looks to be crying out a step up to three miles and is another to note along with Favori De Champdou who is unbeaten in three starts this term.

Cheltenham Day Four selections

1.30pm Blood Destiny

2.10pm Gin Coco

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2.50pm Hiddenvalley Lake

3.30pm Stattler

4.10pm Vaucelet

4.50pm Impervious

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad