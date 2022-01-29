Champion trainer Paul Nicholls delivers verdict on his Doncaster runners this weekend

Paul Nicholls. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images

Below the trainer outlines all six of his runners at the track and his hopes for how they get on. Read on for quotes from the Betfair ambassador.

12:25 - Gala de Corton - “He won easily at this track on soft ground at the end of last year and going up in trip shouldn't be an issue. Our good claimer Angus Cheleda keeps the ride on Gala de Corton who will fine on quicker ground this time. I'm expecting another solid run.”

1.00 - Roque It - “He couldn't handle the heavy ground at Wincanton on Boxing Day but had previously won tidily at Taunton. I'm sure he will appreciate much better ground conditions at Doncaster and could see him being involved wearing cheek pieces first time to sharpen him up a bit.”

2:10 - Miranda - “She won this Grade 2 Mares' race stylishly a year ago and was due to run at Lingfield last weekend until she knocked herself. She was fine by Monday and cantered on Tuesday. While I'd have preferred softer ground for Miranda who is rated 146, she has been in the form of her life and won last time carrying top weight at Ludlow despite giving away twenty lengths at the start. She should be hard to beat.

3:20 - Grand Sancy - “He stayed on steadily to finish fourth not too far behind Kapcorse at Newbury in November and you can put a line through his next run behind Annsam at Ascot just before Christmas. He was jumping badly out to the left that day and will never run again on a right handed track. Grand Sancy could be a lively outsider racing off a light weight on decent ground at a track that should play to his strengths.”

3:20 - Kapcorse - “He won the Sir Peter O'Sullevan Memorial Chase at Newbury in great style at the end of November on his first start for a year. Though he was raised 8lbs for that victory he has a nice racing weight, stepping slightly up in trip shouldn't be an issue and he should again be very competitive ridden by Lorcan Williams who has done a lot of schooling on him at home. If can finish in the first four then he will be eligible for entry in the Grand National.”

3:55 - Fame And Fun - “He ran well enough on his racecourse debut at Wincanton in November and led until he got a bit tired in the last couple of furlongs. He has come on for the outing, has improved for the experience and should be in the shake up.”

Nicholls also has a number of runners at Cheltenham including three leading candidates Iceo, Simply The Betts and McFabulous.

Iceo - 12:45 Cheltenham - “He was highly impressive carrying a penalty on his debut for us on soft ground at Kempton where despite being keen early on he galloped all the way to the line and recorded a fast time. The ground will be much quicker on Saturday and he has to do it again on a completely different track. Iceo is in great shape, schooled well in midweek and is obviously smart. This race race should tell us whether he goes for the Triumph Hurdle.”

Simply The Betts - 2:30 Cheltenham - “He has an excellent record at Cheltenham and was close to his best last time when he stayed on strongly all the way to the line to finish a close second to Vienna Court in the Paddy Power New Year's Day handicap after being up with the leaders most of the way. Harry Cobden felt we shouldn't be afraid to have another go at three miles given that the ground was bottomless when we did try it at Liverpool early in December. If Simply The Betts is going to get the trip this is the ground he will do it on. He is right in the mix.”