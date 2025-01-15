Challenge Cup: Dons and Doncaster Toll Bar could face Super League opponents

Challenge Cup

Doncaster RLFC will face Super League side Castleford Tigers at the Eco-Power Stadium in the third round of the Betfred Rugby League Challenge Cup next month if they beat fellow Championship side Bradford Bulls at Odsal Stadium in next weekend’s second round tie.

Local Yorkshire Men’s League side Doncaster Toll Bar were also drawn at home against Super League opposition in the third round should they beat Castleford-based National Conference League Premier Division Lock Lane in their delayed first round tie this weekend and then account for Championship newcomers Hunslet at home in the second round.

Should the Prospect Road club produce two underdog wins they would be at home to Huddersfield Giants.