Cazoo St Leger Festival: Preview and tips for Saturday’s action at Doncaster

A large crowd on day three of the festival at Doncaster Racecourse. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Run over a mile and six furlongs, the contest is one of the most famous races in the world and this year’s renewal promises to provide more special moments.

The seven-race card gets underway at 1.15pm and concludes at 5.10pm. The ground at the track is Good to Firm, Good in places with a dry forecast for the action.

We have previewed the action with our race-by-race guide. If you are going racing, check out OLBG for more tips and bookmaker offers.

1.15pm Nursery Handicap (1m)

The unexposed La Pulga got the race in the stewards’ room at Carlisle last time out, but he has an engine and should go well along with Thunder Legend was scored in decisive fashion at Hamilton last time out. However, preference is for Fall Of Rome. A winner at Newmarket in July on his first start in handicap company, he was a good second back at HQ last month and is taken to take another step forward here.

Selection: Fall Of Rome

1.45pm Portland Handicap (5f)

Stone Of Destiny is an interesting runner given his solid handicap form this term, whilst the evergreen Copper Knight is another live contender judged on his form this year. However, Hurricane Ivor should go well along with Justanotherbottle. William Haggas’ Hurricane Ivor gets the vote judged on a good third at York last time out.

Selection: Hurricane Ivor

2.20pm Group Two Champagne Stakes (7f)

This looks an absolute corker of a match-up between Lusail and Reach For the Moon. Lusail has emerged as one of the leading two-year-olds of the season, backing up success at Newmarket in Group Two company with a smooth win in the Group Two Gimcrack Stakes at York. He takes on Group Three Solario Stakes winner Reach For The Moon who quickened up in the style of a smart horse for Her Majesty The Queen and he narrowly gets the vote.

Selection: Reach For The Moon

3.00pm Group Two Park Stakes (7f)

Glorious Journey is an interesting runner given he will be suited by conditions, whilst Danyah impressed when scoring in good style at Ascot. However, preference is for Laneqash. He defied a 294 day break to finish an excellent second at Newbury and if he avoids the bounce factor, he should go very close here.

Selection: Laneqash

3.35pm Group One St Leger (1m 6f)

We have previewed the St Leger in depth in our runner-by-runner guide, but clear preference is for Hurricane Lane. Godolphin’s superstar has already landed the Irish Derby and the Grand Prix de Paris. He looks sure to be suited by this trip and is taken to come out on top. He can get the better of High Definition who is a serious danger if returning to his two-year-old form for Aidan O’Brien, along with his progressive stable companions Interpretaion and Sir Lucan.

Selection: Hurricane Lane

4.05pm Handicap (1m 4f)

Tyson Fury is a course and distance winner at the track and is respected. However, preference is for Title. Roger Varian’s charge has been placed in two Stakes races this term and is entitled to take another step forward here.

Selection: Title

5.10pm Handicap (1m)

Royal Fleet is thoroughly unexposed and remains an interesting prospect following his fifth at Newmarket, whilst last time out winners Cruyff Turn and Irish Admiral are other possible improvers. However, Dance Fever was a good fourth in a competitive handicap at Goodwood last time out and is taken to land the finale.