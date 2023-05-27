Opening batsman Jewell made a last-minute decision to head over to England after a fine season in his native Australia across all formats, which led to an Australia A call-up.

The 26-year-old made 66 on his debut knock against New Zealand A in April before swapping the island state of Tasmania for a summer in South Yorkshire and the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League.

"I just jumped at it,” said Jewell, who usually represents the Tasmanian Tigers in the Sheffield Shield – Australia’s first-class cricket competition – and the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash competition.

Caleb Jewell of Tasmania raises his bat after reaching his century during the Sheffield Shield match between Western Australia and South Australia at WACA, on March 04, 2023, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

"I didn’t know much about any of England, it’s different to what I was expecting but I like it.

"It’s not like what you see in London but that’s good, it’s like the proper experience.

"I played pretty well in Australia last year, so I didn’t want to have too much of a break.

"Even though we are only playing once or twice a week it’s still nice to be in a match situation and get away from the cold in Tazzy.”

Hobart-born Jewell arrived in Doncaster last month but has quickly settled into his new surroundings.

So far he has made three 50s, two centuries and given opposition bowlers plenty to think about with six not-outs in his 10 innings.

He has scored 563 runs and counting, a total more than 300 higher than Doncaster’s next top scorer, underling his contribution to the team.

A 117 not out against league leaders Sheffield Collegiate is his best score at the crease to date – and you wouldn’t bet against him beating it soon.

Jewell cleared the clubhouse roof with a big six during a recent T20 match as he helped Doncaster to the semi-final of the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League’s Blast competition.

Speaking ahead of their four-wicket win over Whitley Hall on Saturday, Jewell said: “The cricket so far has been pretty decent, the wickets haven’t been great but hopefully with the sun now they will be a bit nicer.

"If any opportunity popped up (while in England) I would be happy to take it, whether that’s at County or 2nd XI level.

"I just want to experience it all and make sure if it’s my last summer (abroad) I make the most of it. The Doncaster lads have been really good and there’s some good cricketers in there.

"I’ve been impressed by how many people come to the games, it’s not really a thing back home.

"It’s pretty cool to come down and play and there will be a couple of hundred people watching.”

And what does he think of his new home?

"I haven’t really been around a lot. I’m keen to see a little bit more of it.

"The people are really nice, that’s the most important thing.”

Jewell previously visited these shores in the summer of 2015 when he represented Australia’s Under-19s against England in a 'Youth Ashes' Test, which was drawn.

He finished the most recent Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup campaigns in fine form with scores of 98, 38, 40, 121 and 104.

Jewell was also among the top 20 run-scorers in the Big Bash, averaging 26.27 over 11 knocks – and Doncaster’s chairman Des Whittaker is delighted with the impact of his overseas pick for 2023.

He said: "The runs speak for themselves, he's outstanding. A remarkable player.

"He's perhaps not your archetypal Australian but he's a really nice guy.

"He mixes well with the lads after the game, he stays and has a few beers, and he's staying with one of the team members as well."

Jewell added: “I’m not going to come into an environment like this and try to tell everyone how good I am.

"I have made a conscious effort to be a good bloke, as we call it back home. That’s probably more important than the cricket for me, you can make friends for life in these experiences.”

Other overseas players in the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League for 2023 include Jake Weatherald, who has returned to Barnsley for a second season, and Tickhill’s Liam Guthrie.

The former will be a teammate of Jewell’s with the Tigers next season.

Jewell counts Matthew Wade as the best player he’s played with – they are Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes teammates – and lists Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins and the country’s star batsman Marnus Labuschagne as the toughest he’s played against.

All three could play a key role in this summer’s Ashes, which begins at Edgbaston on 16 June.

How does Jewell see the much-anticipated contest playing out?

“I speak about it here quite a lot, I still think Australia are going to win.

"England are a bit bullish at the moment. We are not doing too bad either, I think people forget that.

"I’m pretty confident in the team we have got.”

Could he ever see himself representing his country at the highest level?

"I probably feel closer than I have ever felt but I’m still a long way away.

"There are some really good opening batters in Australia at the moment that aren’t even in the squad.

"I’m not ever really thinking about it to be honest, I was just happy to get an Australia A game and will just keep trying to do well for Tazzy.