The action gets underway at 12.20pm and concludes at 4.25pm with the going currently Good at the track.

We have previewed the pick of the action and make sure to check out all the latest horse racing betting at Boylesports.

The undoubted highlight on the card is the £100,000 Sky Bet Chase at 3.15pm over three miles. A leading contender for the contest is Ga Law who impressed when landing the Paddy Power Chase at Cheltenham in November. He impressed when winning that big-race event and looks capable of landing this big prize despite having to defy top-weight.

Runners clear a flight of hurdles during The Sky Bet UKs No.1 Betting App Novices' Hurdle at Doncaster Racecourse on January 27, 2023. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Tea For Free is unbeaten in four starts this term and was deeply impressive at Newbury last time out. He is still open to more improvement and has to be respected. Cap Du Nord has struggled since capturing a competitive handicap last term, but did show glimmers of promise at Wincanton in November.

Former Coral Gold Cup hero Cloth Cap was a respectable sixth in the Becher Chase last month and is another to note along with recent Chepstow runner-up Mister Coffey.

The progressive Demachine is another to respect along with Java Point who was second at Cheltenham when last seen.

The £40,000 G2 Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle is another interesting event over three miles at 2.40pm. The contest can serve as a trial for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and the Paul Nicholls-trained Stay Away Fay is interesting. He won his first start under Rules when victorious at Newbury in November by five lengths and he is open to all sorts of improvement.

Maximilian has progressed over hurdles and has won three of his two starts. He filled third in a G2 event at Sandown last time out, but he remains open to further progression. Grand Soir has won his last three starts over timber and is open to more progression.

The Wounded Knee is an interesting runner having won two of his four starts over hurdles for Ann Duffield. He makes his debut for Patrick Neville here and has to be of note along with Twig who was successful at Kempton in November.

The other highlight is former Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante headlining the £50,000 G2 Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle at 2.05pm. Nicky Henderson’s charge has finished second to Constitution Hill on her last two starts and she does look tough to beat in this event. The consistent Martello Sky and the progressive Finest View are others to note.

Doncaster selections

12.20pm Kajaki

12.55pm Norley

1.35pm Boothill

2.05pm Epatante

2.40pm Stay Away Fay

3.15pm Ga Law

3.50pm Tim Pat