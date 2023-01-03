Forward Ferres has spent the last two seasons with Championship side Featherstone Rovers, having played the majority of his career in Super League with the likes of Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants.

The 36-year-old was part of the Rhinos side that beat Castleford in the 2017 Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to bring my experience to the group and having been part of successful teams in the past, hopefully play a role in helping the team get up to the Championship in 2023,” said Ferres.

Brett Ferres in action for Leeds Rhinos in Super League (photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images).

“I’ve had a good break over the past few weeks but once I spoke to Carl Hall and Richard Horne I was really excited about the challenge ahead.

“The Dons are a club with great infrastructure for the level they’re at, and have shown in the past couple of seasons that they’re not far away from promotion."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster have lost in the League One play-off final in the last two seasons.

Dons CEO Carl Hall said: “When a player of Brett’s calibre became available we acted quickly to secure his services for the upcoming campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has had a great career both domestically and internationally and we feel he can add a lot to the team on and off the field."

Former Sheffield Eagles fans’ favourite Brad Knowles is another new arrival at Doncaster ahead of the 2023 League One season, which begins on February 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad