Bowls round-up: Woodlands Park start Midweek League title defence with victory

David Patrickson Jnr (21-2) and Steve Shannon (21-3) stood out for the reigning champions since 2018 who emerged with all eight winners.
Armthorpe will be looking to challenge Woodlands for the title and they were also comprehensive 10-0 winnners against their B team.
John Richardson, displaying the ruthlessness that has seen him win many a trophy, won 21-0 for Armthorpe A.
Carcroft were 8-2 victors against Pilkingtons Recreation with Mick Corby and Paul Bayliss both standing out with 21-5 wins.
Bentley A made a strong start in Division Two with an 8-2 win at home to Adwick St Lawrence.
Stewart Green won big (21-5) for Bentley and Geoff Bratton stood out for Adwick with a 21-9 win.
Seven-year-old Stan Rumney, who represents Pilkingtons Recreation B and is the youngest player in Doncaster, proved he can mix it with the adults as he went down 21-15 in his match against Brodsworth Welfare.
Sisters Charley and Grace Rhodes, 17 and 12 respectively, also featured for Brodsworth.
Both team had four winners each but the aggregate and 6-4 win was obtained by Pilkingtons thanks to a huge 21-4 success by Craig Rumney.
Sheffield’s Gary Hanson, a previous winner of the competition, won the Mark Haries Memorial at Parklands on Good Friday.