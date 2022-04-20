Bowls round-up: Woodlands Park start Midweek League title defence with victory

David Patrickson Jnr (21-2) and Steve Shannon (21-3) stood out for the reigning champions since 2018 who emerged with all eight winners.

Armthorpe will be looking to challenge Woodlands for the title and they were also comprehensive 10-0 winnners against their B team.

John Richardson, displaying the ruthlessness that has seen him win many a trophy, won 21-0 for Armthorpe A.

Gary Hanson won the Mark Haries Memorial at Parklands.

Carcroft were 8-2 victors against Pilkingtons Recreation with Mick Corby and Paul Bayliss both standing out with 21-5 wins.

Bentley A made a strong start in Division Two with an 8-2 win at home to Adwick St Lawrence.

Stewart Green won big (21-5) for Bentley and Geoff Bratton stood out for Adwick with a 21-9 win.

Seven-year-old Stan Rumney, who represents Pilkingtons Recreation B and is the youngest player in Doncaster, proved he can mix it with the adults as he went down 21-15 in his match against Brodsworth Welfare.

Sisters Charley and Grace Rhodes, 17 and 12 respectively, also featured for Brodsworth.

Both team had four winners each but the aggregate and 6-4 win was obtained by Pilkingtons thanks to a huge 21-4 success by Craig Rumney.