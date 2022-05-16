Bowls round-up: Woodlands Park extend lead while Doncaster youngsters star for South Yorkshire

A big win from ex-Carcroft man Ryan Lysons (21-6) set Woodlands on their way to victory.

A further four more winners and the aggregate secured an 8-3 victory overall.

Woodlands’ margin of victory may have been greater had Carcroft not edged two close games. Mick Corby stood out for Carcroft with his 21-4 win.

South Yorkshire's junior bowls team (l-r): Liam Dickinson, Jacob Morgan, Jodie Dickinson, Harley Baker, Charley Rhodes, James Haigh, Grace Rhodes, Paul Bailey (team manager), Jacob Parrott, Jay Bailey, Bailey Rumney, Lewis Bailey.

Armthorpe B were comfortable 7-3 winners at home to Yorkshire Main. John Hirst, with a 21-3 victory, was the best performer on the day.

A 21-5 win for Darren Stevenson set Maltby on their way to victory at home to Denaby Welfare A.

Two of the three 21-20 scorelines in this match went the way of Denaby but Maltby clinched a 7-3 win overall.

The two Brodsworth Welfare teams went up against each other in Division Two.

Craig Fleming secured a strong 21-7 win for the B team as each team had four winners.

The overall aggregate was comfortably taken by the A team thanks to three single figure winners, including a 21-1 success for Mark Daniels.