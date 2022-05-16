Bowls round-up: Woodlands Park extend lead while Doncaster youngsters star for South Yorkshire

A big win from ex-Carcroft man Ryan Lysons (21-6) set Woodlands on their way to victory.
A further four more winners and the aggregate secured an 8-3 victory overall.
Woodlands’ margin of victory may have been greater had Carcroft not edged two close games. Mick Corby stood out for Carcroft with his 21-4 win.
Armthorpe B were comfortable 7-3 winners at home to Yorkshire Main. John Hirst, with a 21-3 victory, was the best performer on the day.
A 21-5 win for Darren Stevenson set Maltby on their way to victory at home to Denaby Welfare A.
Two of the three 21-20 scorelines in this match went the way of Denaby but Maltby clinched a 7-3 win overall.
The two Brodsworth Welfare teams went up against each other in Division Two.
Craig Fleming secured a strong 21-7 win for the B team as each team had four winners.
The overall aggregate was comfortably taken by the A team thanks to three single figure winners, including a 21-1 success for Mark Daniels.
*Doncaster youngsters Bailey Rumney, Jacob Morgan, Grace Rhodes and Charley Rhodes helped South Yorkshire’s juniors make a winning start to the season in a round robin tournament in Stoke. Wins against Derbyshire, Warwick & Worcester and North Midlands booked a place in finals day in Manchester.