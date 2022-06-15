Bowls round-up: Wins like London buses for Westfield Park newcomer

That was the story for Westfield Park’s Carl Roberts who only started playing bowls last year.
After 17 unsuccessful attempts at obtaining the magical 21, with a couple of very near misses along the way, Roberts went and won two games in a row in Division Three of the Midweek League.
The second of these wins was in a singles match at Adwick St Lawrence B as the away team managed to secure an 8-3 win.
Haslam Park B were dominant in their 10-0 home win over Carcroft C.
Brian Randerson’s 21-2 win was the pick as Park won the overall aggregate by over 100 chalks.
Carcroft B won 7-3 at home to Tickhill B to maintain their unbeaten record and solidify their lead at the top of the table.
Rossington Welfare continued their strong season with an excellent 9-2 win at Pilkingtons Pensioners. Len Hall and Roy Thompson stood out with 21-7 victories.
Brodsworth Welfare A extended their lead at the top of Division Two with an impressive 9-2 win at Tickhill A. Dave Knights claimed a 21-5 win.
Haslam Park secured five winners at Harvesters/Eden Grove but a big 21-7 win for Tony Musson helped the home team take the aggregate by four chalks following a 5-5 draw.
Brodsworth Welfare B and visitors Adwick St Lawrence A had four winners each but Adwick took the aggregate by just four chalks to earn a good 7-3 win and move them out of the relegation zone.
Pilkingtons Recreation A managed to take the aggregate win as they played host to Denaby Welfare A in Division One.
The aggregate was secured by just five chalks after both teams had managed four winners each, earning Pilkingtons the 6-4 win overall.
Fine wins for Danny Sillitoe (21-2) and Hilary Bennett (21-4) secured Yorkshire Main secured a comfortable 8-2 win at home to Carcroft A.
Armthorpe Welfare A maintained their unbeaten record in the Doubles League with a 79-58 win at Yorkshire Main.
Armthorpe Welfare B also won 75-54 at home to Adwick St Lawrence.
Denaby Welfare B remain top of Division Two following an away win at Rossington Welfare (57-73).