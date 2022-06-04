Bowls round-up: Unbeaten trio star for leaders Armthorpe Welfare

It was another impressive win for Armthorpe as they extended their lead at the top of the Division A table with a 12-1 win.

Brodsworth Welfare recorded a 9-3 victory at home to Adwick St Lawrence including impressive 21-3 wins for both Simon Rhodes and Thomas Colclough.

Roundwood A also took a comfortable 9-3 win in their home match against Yorkshire Main.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo: Paul Gilham/Getty Images

There was only one match played in Division B which was Westfield Park’s rearranged fixture at home to Rossington Welfare.

Adam Morgan won 21-4 for the home side but Rossington replied through Chris Simpson and Terry Chandler, both winning 21-5.

Rossington only had four winners compared to the six winners from Westfield Park but this match went right down to the wire.

Two fantastic last ends from Chris Pattison managed to secure an aggregate draw for Westfield Park and an overall 7-6 win for the home side.

To cap off an excellent week for Armthorpe Welfare A, they secured all eight winners in their away match against Yorkshire Main in Division One of the Midweek League.

Both Denaby Welfare A and Maltby Community BC won 7-3 in their home matches against Woodlands Park B and Carcroft A respectively.

Adwick St Lawrence A won 7-3 at home to Tickhill A in Division Two, including a 21-8 win for Harry Oxberry.

Harvesters/Eden Grove were at home to Brodsworth Welfare A in a nip and tuck match.

Douglas Kendell (21-5) and Gary Salter (21-2) had big wins for the home side but Brodsworth replied through Abbie-Jo Rhodes (21-7) and Adam Fox (21-9) as the away side managed to take the overall aggregate by just two chalks and claim an 8-3 win.

Pilkingtons Pensioners managed to claim an away win against Bentley B in Division Three by taking the aggregate win after both sides had four winners each.

Despite a 21-3 win for Ann Strickland, Adwick St Lawrence B only managed one more winner on their travels to Rossington Welfare. The home side prevailed in this one, 8-2.

There was another close match as Tickhill B played host to Haslam Park B with each team having four winners. It was the away team that won the overall aggregate by eight chalks to take a 7-4 win.

Westfield Park bounced back from defeat last time out to take a comfortable 8-2 win at home to Carcroft C.

Park’s David Wright enjoyed an an impressive 21-17 win in what was his first ever competitive singles match.