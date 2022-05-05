Bowls round-up: Stan Rumney, 7, among winners for Pilkingtons Recreation

Rumney, the youngest player in Doncaster, was partnering his sister Morgan.
The hosts had all four winners as they prevailed 84-57 in the Division Three clash.
Armthorpe Welfare A and Yorkshire Main have both won two out of two in Division One.
Armthorpe beat Adwick St Lawrence A 79-47 in their latest outing, while Main edged a close fought encounter with Pilkingtons Recreation A 75-73.
Armthorpe Welfare A maintained their perfect start in the Saturday League with a 9-4 win at Roundwood A.
Roundwood enjoyed a great start with Brian Bramley emerging a 21-8 victor, and they had a further three winners.
But Welfare were too strong and won the aggregate comfortably following a 21-6 win for John Richardson and an excellent 21-3 win for Melvyn Axe.
Woodlands Park are hot on the heels of Armthorpe at the top of the Division A table thanks to a comprehensive 12-0 win at home to Adwick St Lawrence.
There were six single-figure wins in this one-sided victory, the pick of which was a 21-2 win for Martin Wilson.
Armthorpe Welfare B came out on top in a close contest against Brodsworth Welfare.
The first eight games produced four winners each before Armthorpe finished strongly to win 8-4 overall. Andrew Kershaw won well for Armthorpe (21-6).
Harvesters/Eden Grove maintained their unbeaten start to the season in Division B with a 9-3 win at home to Parklands. Ken Fear stood out with a 21-7 victory.
Pilkingtons Pensioners continue to set the pace in this division with another big win at home to Rossington Welfare.
Dean Roe won to single figures for the third time in a row in his 21-3 success as Pilkington secured a full house of winners in their 12-0 victory.
Armthorpe Welfare A also lead the way in Division One of the Midweek League. They bounced back from defeat at Denaby with a 9-1 win at home to Carcroft A. Paul Bayliss was the sole winner for Carcroft (21-16), with Ross Taylor (21-7) impressing for Armthorpe.