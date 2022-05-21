Bowls round-up: Perfect ten for rampant Armthorpe Welfare

The Division A pacesetters came out with all 10 winners, including five wins to single figures.

Keith Ryde stood out with a 21-0 win for Armthorpe, who have now five out of five.

Roundwood A were at home to Maltby and secured a good 9-3 win, including dominant wins for Brian Bramley (21-2) and Andrew Baker (21-1). Diane Burridge replied with a 21-7 win for Maltby.

Eden Grove were looking to maintain their impressive start to the season at home to Westfield Park in Division B.

Despite excellent victories for Peter Chatley (21-3) and Graham Kendell (21-4), the home team only managed one more winner as Westfield Park clinched a 10-3 win. Graham Garnett, who recorded a 21-4 triumph, was the best performer for Westfield Park on the day.

League leaders Pilkingtons Pensioners succumbed to a 9-3 loss at home to Roundwood B. This included an impressive 21-9 win for Michael Davis.

Parklands won well at home to Carcroft with Brian Cuffling standing out (21-6) as they had eight winners in their 10-2 victory.

Despite edging both of the very close games that finished 21-20, Rossington lost 4-9 at home to Tickhill. Christine Hodgson won well for the visitors (21-5).

Woodlands Park extended their lead at the top of Division One of the Midweek League with an 8-2 win at home to Maltby. Thomas Boyd Jnr was the best winner for Woodlands (21-7).

The Waltons were on fine form for Denaby Welfare at home to Armthorpe Welfare B. Joe Walton (21-4) and Bill Walton (21-6) helped Denaby to a 7-3 win overall.

Yorkshire Main enjoyed a solid 8-2 win at home to Pilkingtons Recreation, including an excellent 21-5 win for Keith Dawson. Kevin Richardson played well for Pilkingtons (21-6).

Bentley Bowls Club A and Denaby Welfare B were involved in a very close match in Division Two which saw each team produce four winners. Chris Mee (21-10) helped secure the aggregate win and a 7-4 victory for Denaby.

Form player Mark Daniels impressed for Brodsworth Welfare A (21-5) as his team claimed a big 9-1 win at home to Haslam Park A.

Brodsworth Welfare B were away to Harvesters/Eden Grove and Wayne Fox (21-5) and Adam Mantovani (21-9) recorded victories. However, Brodsworth only secured one more winner as Harvesters/Eden Grove won the match 7-3.

Pilkingtons Recreation B won 8-2 in their home match against Tickhill A.

Carcroft B continued their impressive start to the season as they won 9-2 at Haslam Park B in Division Three.

Joseph Fiddler (21-5) stood out as Rossington Welfare won well at home against Bentley Bowls Club B