Bowls round-up: Mark Booth wins silverware as Armthorpe Welfare continue excellent start to season

Booth was in excellent form to win the Shaw Lane singles competition in Barnsley on Sunday.

A strong field of 64 players meant the champion had to win six matches on the day to lift the trophy.

No one really got close to Booth other than Sheffield’s Rob Thompson who pushed him all the way in an extremely close quarter-final which finished 21-20.

Mark Booth, right, beat Ernie Wearing in the Shaw Lane singles final.

Booth beat Ernie Wearing 21-13 in the final.

Armthorpe Welfare also enjoyed a productive day in the second round of fixtures in the DDBA Saturday League.

Reigning Section A champions Armthorpe A took top spot with a dominant 11-1 win over Yorkshire Main.

Five players won to single figure scores with Keith Ryde the pick of these with a 21-5 win.

Armthorpe B had a tough fixture away to Roundwood A who finished third in the table last season.

Despite two 21-8 wins for Roundwood from Geoffrey Tate and Stanley Whitworth, Armthorpe replied with six winners and secured the aggregate for a 9-4 win.

George Crossland, with a 21-8 win, was the best score on the day for Armthorpe B.

Maltby against Brodsworth Welfare promised to be a close game after both teams secured victories in their opening matches and it did not disappoint.

The aggregate score was level after eight of the ten matches with each team having had four winners.

One more winner each saw the overall match remain close but a 21-8 win for Keith Frost of Maltby saw them secure the aggregate and a 7-5 home win.

Roy Woodhouse shone for Maltby and Simon Rhodes for Brodsworth with respective 21-6 wins.

Rossington Welfare had their first match of the season in Section B away to Bentley, who were looking to bounce back from their disappointing 9-3 loss the previous week.

This is exactly what Bentley managed to achieve with a 9-3 win that included three single figure victories.

Malcolm Cox won big for Bentley with a 21-2 win, while Phil Varley stood out with a 21-7 win for Rossington.

Harvesters/Eden Grove produced a solid 8-4 win at home to Roundwood B.

Mick Kendell, who secured a 21-6 win for Harvesters/Eden Grove, and Eric Watkinson, who recorded a 21-8 win for Roundwood B, were the standout performers.

After losing their opening home fixture, Tickhill were looking to bounce back at home to Carcroft. In an unusual turn of events Carcroft bagged six winners, including a huge 21-2 victory for Mick Corby, but did not win the overall aggregate.

The winners for Tickhill included single figure wins for Dave Higgins (21-6), Keith Boyer (21-5), and Tony Bradbury (21-6), which saw the match finish 6-6 despite the home team only having the four winners.

Westfield Park secured an aggregate win of 79-65 in their Tuesday Doubles League opener at Tickhill. Husband and wife Darren and Claire Robinson shone with a 21-5 win.