Bowls round-up: Eleventh heaven for Armthorpe while Westfield Park's David Morgan, 11, records first win

Danny Hallas secured the biggest win of this Division A match, prevailing 21-4.
Woodlands Park claimed a 9-4 win at neighbours Brodsworth Welfare.
Mark Daniels (21-5) for Brodsworth and Jeff Shipley (21-3) for Woodlands were the standout winners.
Yorkshire Main and Maltby both had five winners each and also drew the overall aggregate which left Main as 7-6 winners thanks to the bonus point for the away team.
Harvesters/Eden Grove had three single figure winning scores on their way to a 9-4 win away to Rossington Welfare in Division B.
Franklyn Wallace was the best of these winners (21-4).
Westfield Park won 10-3 at Parklands with Claire Robinson standing out for the visitors with a 21-2 win.
This match also saw a first competitive singles win for David Morgan, who had just turned 11 earlier in the week, for the visitors.
Despite a 21-9 win for Jennifer Rennison, Tickhill lost 9-3 away to Pilkingtons Pensioners. Paul Rice got Pilkingtons Pensioners off to a strong start with his 21-2 win.
In the Doubles League the reigning Division One champions Armthorpe Welfare A were up against their B team who gained promotion last season.
They made an emphatic start with all four pairs winning on their way to an 84-54 victory.
The partnership of John Richardson and Keith Ryde stood out with their 21-10 win.
Haslam Park played host to Brodsworth Welfare, with the visitors taking an impressive away win 65-75.
Despite having two winners each, a big 21-10 victory for Steven Mantovani and Alan Bell proved decisive for Brodsworth.
Denaby Welfare were runners up last season and they were looking to make a strong start with a tough match at Pilkingtons Recreation A.
Despite a good 21-10 win for Denaby’s Donna Stancliffe and Tommy Jones, Pilkingtons took the remaining three games to run out 73-66 winners.
Yorkshire Main made a winning start with a 73-54 win at home to Adwick St Lawrence. Michelle Bowley and Dominic Grieve got Main off to a great start with their 21-3 win.
Denaby Welfare secured all four winners in their 84-56 victory at home to Carcroft A in Division Two. Three of the matches were very close but there was a huge 21-1 win for James Downing and Fred Nota for Denaby.
Parklands and Bentley A were involved in a high-scoring match that ended 82-74 in favour of Parklands.
