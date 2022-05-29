Bowls round-up: Doncaster suffer double defeat in National League

Both teams haved gained successive promotions and have now met in each of the last three seasons.

Their latest clash at Westfield Park followed the recent pattern with Preston winning comfortably courtesy of 10 winners from the 12 games.

Adam Morgan (21-12) and Dave Rogers (21-20) were the two winners for Doncaster A.

Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Doncaster B, who included several debutants, were up against Airedale B with the home leg played at Maltby and it proved to be a closely fought affair.

Overall each team had six winners but the aggregate went the way of Airedale.

The away match was played in Skipton on a narrow green with an immaculate surface.

Doncaster B had three winners with Graham Garnett of Westfield Park the pick thanks to his 21-10 victory. Ultimately Airedale B emerged with a comfortable 23-9 win.

This week saw the opening rounds of the Brooke Farm Handicap and the Bufton Cup in Doncaster.

In the Brooke Farm Handicap both of the Brodsworth Welfare teams were in action and were up against the two lowest ranked teams in the league this season in Westfield Park and Bentley Bowls Club B.

The B team were given a six-point start on the aggregate against Bentley B but with six winners they comfortably ran out as 195-160 winners.

Brodsworth A have had a great start to their league campaign and received a two-point start against Westfield Park in what transpired to be a closely fought affair.

With a 21-7 win from Graham Garnett, Westfield Park took a lead of six chalks going into the second half of the game.

However, this was turned around emphatically thanks to big wins from Simon Rhodes (21-9) and Mark Daniels (21-3) to earn Brodsworth A a 173-161 victory.

Tickhill B were up against Denaby Welfare A where are all eight winners for Denaby was more than enough to turn around the 30-point start that Tickhill B received. Denaby won 174-93.

Tickhill A had seven winners in their match against Carcroft B and won the match overall 193-162.

Despite a 10-point start on the handicap and a 21-7 win for Carl Fotherby, Haslam Park B were defeated by Harvesters/Eden Grove 178-147.

There were three matches in the preliminary round of the Bufton Cup. Pilkingtons Recreation A had all four winners as they progressed through to the next round by beating Haslam Park B 84-48.

Armthorpe A recorded an impressive 84-30 win against Tickhill B. John Richardson and Keith Ryde stood out with a 21-2 win.

Elsewhere, Parklands won their match against Carcroft B 80-64.

In the Saturday League Division B, Bentley managed to secure a 9-3 win at home to Parklands, including an impressive 21-5 win for Ken Acornley.