Bowls round-up: Defending champions Armthorpe Welfare A make winning start to new season

John Richardson maintained an unbeaten run in the Saturday League stretching back to June 2019 by enjoying a 21-11 victory.

Debutant Mark Scothern made a strong start to the season with a 21-12 win.

Graham Chambers impressed for Armthorpe Welfare B with a 21-9 victory.

Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Woodlands Park will be expecting to mount a title challenge this year and they got off to a flying start with an 11-1 win against Yorkshire Main.

Single figure wins from Steve Shannon and David Patrickson Jnr were the standout scores, with Andy Caudwell the sole winner for Main.

Brodsworth Welfare started with an 8-4 triumph at home to Roundwood A, with Craig Fleming impressing as a 21-10 winner.

The close games both went the way of Roundwood A, with Brian Bramley securing a 21-20 win and John Gregory coming through to win 21-19.

Maltby A secured a comprehensive 10-2 victory at home to Adwick St. Lawrence. John Sneddon (21-1) and Ken Thompson (21-3) helped Maltby take a commanding lead, with Steve Crookes and Brian Nock registering wins for Adwick.

Westfield Park, whose team was made up five players from one family, won 10-3 at Tickhill in Division B.

Doncaster Individual Merit champion Paul Morgan, along with his son Adam and daughter Katie, all secured single figure wins. Grandsons Jake and David, 10, also featured.

At one stage David, the youngest player involved in any of the day’s fixtures, looked like he might have secured an impressive win when leading 12-8.

However, experience came through eventually and he was unable to add to his score of 12.

Alan Shirtliff and Mick Richardson were the pick of the bunch for Tickhill, with 21-8 and 21-9 wins respectively.

Roundwood B made a strong start to the season by beating Parklands 9-3 at home.

The overall aggregate was won very comfortably with four single figure winners, including a 21-1 win for Kevin Cusworth. Chris Haigh impressed for Parklands with a 21-10 win.

Pilkingtons Pensioners also made a good start with a 9-3 home win against Bentley Bowls Club. The pick of the wins was from Norman Clowes with a dominant 21-3 success. Malcolm Cox stood out for Bentley with a 21-11 victory.

A closer match saw Carcroft draw 6-6 with Harvesters/Eden Grove.