Bobby Cairns, from Wheatley, weighed almost 21 stone at his heaviest in 2020 but fulfilled his childhood dream of boxing professionally on Friday having stepped on the scales that morning at 12 stone 5 pounds.

He beat well-travelled Russian fighter Vasif Mamedov over four rounds at Doncaster Dome in front of jubilant friends and family.

Bobby Cairns made a winning start to his professional boxing career. Photo courtesy of @mcmain_photos.

"It was amazing,” said Bobby, 25.

"It’s very hard to describe, it was surreal. It was just a crazy night. Even now it doesn’t feel real.”

Bobby returned to his job refurbishing substation equipment on Monday to be congratulated by his colleagues.

His two-year-old daughter, Alaina, also had a message for her superhero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobby lost eight stone before his professional debut. Photo courtesy of @mcmain_photos.

“She keeps saying ‘my dad is Super Daddy’,” said Bobby, who described the mother of his daughter and his partner of five years, Georgina, as his ‘biggest supporter’.

“It’s a great feeling.”

Bobby celebrated with his nearest and dearest on Friday before spending Saturday night relaxing on the sofa with Alaina watching Peppa Pig while they ate McDonald's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attention has quickly turned to his next fight.

"I haven’t watched the fight back but there’s a few wrongs I need to right,” he said.

"I just want to get back to it, improve, and keep on track.”

At his heaviest Bobby felt too embarrassed to leave his house due to his weight and admitted to being ‘miserable and depressed’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he could be back in the ring as early as March to continue his turnaround.