Beth Dobbin helps Team GB to Diamond League relay victory

Doncaster’s Beth Dobbin got her season off to a flying start by helping Great Britain women win the 4x100m relay at the Diamond League in Birmingham.

By Sportsdesk
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 7:28 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd May 2022, 7:28 pm

Dobbin ran the first leg and teamed up with Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita to clock a world leading time of 42.29 seconds.

The 27-year-old from Sprotbrough finished sixth in 23.06 in the women’s 200m final at the opening Diamond League leg in Doha earlier this month.

Dobbin made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 – 14 years after an epileptic seizure left her unable to walk or talk. She was just 13 when she suffered the seizure at school and it took her months to fully regain her speech.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

(l-r) Beth Dobbin, Imani Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita celebrate winning the 4x100m relay in Birmingham. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

She was a part-time athlete until 2019, combining athletics with a job as a receptionist at Loughborough University’s sports facilities.

Dobbin is the daughter of former Celtic, Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley footballer Jim Dobbin.

Beth DobbinDoncasterDiamond LeagueGreat BritainBirmingham