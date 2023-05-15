Although relegated Rams, now the only team in the league still boasting a 100 per cent record ahead of this weekend’s games, have a four-point lead over the second-placed Dons having played a game more, Richard Horne insists that there is still everything to play for.

“Obviously we are now relying on Dewsbury to slip up on at least one occasion – they’ve got a tough game at Oldham this weekend – while we’ve got to make sure that we beat the teams that we are expected to beat as well as running up some points to improve our points difference which is currently inferior to that of Dewsbury,” he said.

“The title race is far from being game over; the victory just gives us the upper hand,” said Dewsbury boss Liam Finn whose side are looking to bounce straight back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Dewsbury gained the upper hand in the Betfred League One title race with victory over Doncaster. Photo: Kev Creighton, KC Photography

“Today’s result was never going to define the season whatever the outcome. Especially as we’ve also got to go to Doncaster on the last day of the season.

“The games between the top five are going to decide the title and Doncaster have played three top sides in a row and won two of them. We haven’t done that yet. It we go to Oldham this weekend and don’t get a result we are all in the same boat again.

“It’s hard to back up good performance’s week after week in a league where is such a difference between the top sides and the bottom, but I thought Doncaster did that today.

“They were very tough; we expected it to go until the last ten minute and it nearly did and those are the games as a coach you want to be involved in.

“We’ve currently got a much better points difference than them but Doncaster have still to play some of the lower sides at home and they’ll be looking to post some big scores.”

The Dons entertain bottom side London Skolars this weekend and Horne is hoping that the supporters, who have really made their presence felt in recent games, will do so on Sunday.

