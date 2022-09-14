Bentley bow out of NCL play-offs with heads held high

But they fell at the first hurdle in the end-of-season competition as they lost 40-18 at Oldham St Annes on Saturday.

Bentley finished the regular season in sixth place in Division Three, winning ten league games during their first campaign at NCL level.

East Leeds won the Division Three title.

Bentley in Challenge Cup action earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Doncaster Toll Bar ended the regular season with a 46-14 victory at Nottingham Outlaws and finished second in the Yorkshire Mens League Premier Division.