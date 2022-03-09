Bentley ARLFC make winning start in National Conference League
Bentley ARLFC made a winning start to life in the National Conference League.
They beat Cumbrian side Hensingham 24-6 in their Division Three opener at their temporary home of Wheatley Hills RUFC on Saturday.
Ryan Craswell (2), Jarod Roach and Marty Hall went over for Bentley, while Roach kicked four conversions.
The ambitious club are in the midst of an exciting period in their history after recently announcing plans for a permanent new home close to the site of Doncaster’s former Tattersfield ground.
Bentley have secured a grant of £252,856 from the Rugby League World Cup 2021’s CreatedBy Capital Grants Programme towards the £680,000 project.
Bentley travel to Dewsbury-based side Shaw Cross Sharks on Saturday.
The Sharks went down 24-22 at Leigh East in their opening game.