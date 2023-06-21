Bentley ARLFC growing in stature on and off the pitch

The club, who have twice played in the Betfred Rugby League Challenge Cup in recent years, are currently just below mid-table in the National League Third Division in what is their second season at this level.

Although it was a big decision to move up to the National League, head coach Andy Whitfield says they have no regrets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have relished the challenge,” said Whitfield, who has been involved with the club for over 20 years as both a player and coach,

Bentley recently played at the Eco-Power Stadium before Doncaster’s clash with London Skolars.

“Last season was an eye opener and not only on the field where the step up in class was clear to see in some games - the opposition were quicker and punished the sort of errors we could mostly get away with in previous seasons.

“We made the play-offs last season, which was a great achievement, and that spurred the lads on to try and better it this year.

"We haven't had the best of starts in all honesty, though we’ve been unlucky at times, but we know we are competing and that results will improve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irrespective of the result, opposition teams know they have been in a game against the Doncaster side.

“We are physical team who like to get in to an arm wrestle with the opposition and we try and make them come down the middle,” said Whitfield.

“We have a number of key players at the club, but the backbone to our success over recent years has had a lot to do with our club captain Scott Smith.

"He gets everyone firing and leads from the front, whether that be in defence or attack, and that gives everyone around him a lift around both in games and on training field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitfield admits it’s not always easy to turn out a competitive side at National League level in an area not known for being a rugby league stronghold.

“It does have its challenges at times,” he said.

“I think that's also down to everyone's current lifestyles with work commitments etc.

“But we have been fortunate to have a group of committed players who buy in to what we are trying build for the future.

"And with all the junior teams we now have we are hopeful things will change and we get more people playing and staying in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has been a lot of hard work gone in to getting that off the ground in recent years and we can now boast being able provide a team for every school year for youngsters to come and play rugby league, with record numbers involved.”

As with their local rivals Doncaster Toll Bar, several former Dons stars have been involved with bringing the youngsters through, including Dean Colton who played for Scotland in the last World Cup to be staged Down Under.

Over half-a-dozen of the under-16s he coached are currently involved with the club’s two senior teams.

The club recently broke new ground when both their first and under-16s teams played at the Eco-Power Stadium as part of the pre-match entertainment ahead of the Dons-London Skolars Betfred League One clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The feedback from the players and the rest of the club has been very positive,” Whitfield said.

“I thought we put on a good performance against a strong Eastmoor team, who had been on a run of four wins against teams who had beaten us, and it was a good win.

“It’s good that the Dons are looking to work with the community clubs to build relationships which will help promote rugby in Doncaster.

"I think (CEO) Carl Hall and Martyn Rowlands deserve a big rap for the work they are doing not only with our club but also what they did as part of their involvement in last year’s World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Would I like it to become an annual fixture? Yes, I would because it was good for everyone to get to play in that sort of environment and a nice day out for our supporters who will hopefully have liked what they saw in the main game and go to watch the Dons again.

“It’s important to get our juniors down to watch the Dons in order to help breed a new generation of supporters. We already have a core of people who are involved in the club who regularly go and watch them.”

As well as the improvements on the pitch in recent years the club have also been hard at work improving their infrastructure.

“We are approaching the final stages of our project to build a new clubhouse with an estimated opening sometime next month,” said Whitfield. “It’s looking good and everyone is looking forward to being in our new home ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s credit to the project committee and all those involved for all the hard work and hours they have put in that we are in this position.”

The facility, which received a substantial sum from the Rugby World Cup Beneficiary Fund, boasts four changing rooms, two referees’ rooms, kitchen area and community area for socialising as well as the fenced off playing field.

It would be appropriate were one of the first to be toasted in their new clubhouse to be Wheatley Hills Rugby Union Club.

“The relationship between the two clubs is good one and we appreciate them homing us for the last few seasons which has allowed us the opportunity to play in the national league,” said Whitfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad