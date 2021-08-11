Bellwood hat trick helps Sykehouse win Shield

Stuart Bellwood took a hat trick to help Sykehouse beat Outcasts and win the Snaith League Shield.

By Paul Goodwin
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 11:44 am
Sykehouse Cricket Club beat Crowle Outcasts to with the Snaith League Shield.

Sykehouse did extremely well to reach the final after beating Fenwick in the quarter-final with just eight men.

They then fielded nine men for their semi-final against Askern Welfare and still won in convincing fashion.

Sykehouse raised a full complement for the final but one man came to the fore as Bellwood’s brilliant hat trick de-railed Outcasts’ run chase.

Luke Cockburn (27), Ryan Capstick (26) and Doncaster Knights youngster Will Holling (21) got Sykehouse up to 121-5 from their 20 overs.

Matthew Teal (39) threatened to take Outcasts close but Bellwood’s hat trick reduced the Crowle club from 66-3 to 66-6 and they closed on 104-9.

Bellwood finished with figures of 4-15 from four overs.

Bellwood