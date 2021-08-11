Bellwood hat trick helps Sykehouse win Shield

Sykehouse Cricket Club beat Crowle Outcasts to with the Snaith League Shield.

Sykehouse did extremely well to reach the final after beating Fenwick in the quarter-final with just eight men.

They then fielded nine men for their semi-final against Askern Welfare and still won in convincing fashion.

Sykehouse raised a full complement for the final but one man came to the fore as Bellwood’s brilliant hat trick de-railed Outcasts’ run chase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Cockburn (27), Ryan Capstick (26) and Doncaster Knights youngster Will Holling (21) got Sykehouse up to 121-5 from their 20 overs.

Matthew Teal (39) threatened to take Outcasts close but Bellwood’s hat trick reduced the Crowle club from 66-3 to 66-6 and they closed on 104-9.