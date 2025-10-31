Bedford v Doncaster Knights: Darren Fearn out to end hoodoo on Halloween

Nick Westby

31st Oct 2025
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 10:04 GMT
Doncaster's head coach Darren Fearn returns to Bedford Blues tonight (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)
Having kickstarted their season with victory over one of their chief rivals for a place in Prem Rugby in Worcester Warriors last weekend, Doncaster Knights look to back it up by ending an eight-year hoodoo at one of their long-time second-tier rivals this Halloween.

Bedford Blues and Doncaster Knights go way back, the former now in their 26th consecutive season in the second tier, the latter in their 19th out of the last 20.

Darren Fearn, Doncaster’s head coach, even spent the closing stages of his playing career at Bedford, reaching the play-off final under Mike Rayer, the man he will oppose on Friday night.

Rayer has been at Bedford for 20 years, and generally holds sway over Doncaster when they head south.

“Our analyst told me this week we haven’t won there for eight years,” said Fearn, “so it’s one that we really need to put right.

“They put 66 points on Ampthill last week, so they’re in good form.

“Mikey Rayer coached me for two years and I know how he wants to play the game. They’re a serious attacking team, they’ve got the Friday night lights blaring out, it’ll be a full house on Halloween at Goldington Road and they’ll want to put on a show.

“It’s an exciting opportunity. We’ve got belief in our game and we’re going down there to go toe-to-toe with Bedford.”

Victory over Worcester at Castle Park last Saturday did that belief the power of good.

Results had been inconsistent beforehand, but the manner in which they built a lead in the first half, withstood the onslaught in the second and then responded to snatch a 34-31 victory at the death, has heartened Fearn.

“To beat Worcester in front of our biggest crowd of the season was a good day,” said Fearn.

“It was just reaffirming that we’ve got the game here where if we consistently perform and we trust in what we’re doing, show resilience and character, then we’ll be sound, and we just need to keep building with whoever is on that field.”

Along with director of rugby Sir Ian McGeechan, Fearn has made two changes, Ehize Ehizode returning at lock and Ryan Olowofela replacing brother Jordan on the wing.

