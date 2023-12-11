Beau Greaves retains WDF World Championship title

Darts sensation Beau Greaves is feeling on top of the world after winning the WDF Women's World Darts Championship for a second year running.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 19-year-old, from Sprotbrough, breezed past Dutch star Aileen De Graaf in the final at the Lakeside Country Club.

Greaves, nicknamed Beau ‘n’ Arrow, did not lose a single set on her way to the final, defeating Lorraine Hyde, Paula Murphy and Rhian O'Sullivan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She then secured a 4-1 win over De Graaf to seal back-to-back world titles and get her hands on the £25,000 winner’s cheque.

Beau Greaves is world champion again. Photo: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Greaves qualified for the Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship, which starts this week, but turned down the invite in favour of defending her Lakeside crown.

Speaking after her victory in the final, Greaves said: "It feels great. It's still really weird being stood here after the whole week is done. Fair play to Aileen, she's a great player but I just got ahead at the right time. I enjoyed the game, and I'm just so happy to be stood here right now.

"When I went off in the break [after the fourth set] I told myself 'I just need to get ahead now' because I know what Aileen is like and she was going to bite on my ankles the whole way. My scoring was good, my doubles were ok, so I'm just relieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I got on with it, and I'm really happy. She's absolutely amazing and it was a great game, I thought she would get me at some point in the New Year, and I'm happy to be stood here right now."

Greaves made her PDC World Championship debut last year – becoming the youngest ever female participant – on the back of an incredible 66-match winning streak.

She won 15 rankings titles on the World Darts Federation (WDF) tour in 2022, as well as a record eight consecutive tournaments on the PDC Women's Series.

Last month she pulled off a shock at the Grand Slam of Darts, beating world number 44 Ricardo Pietreczko 5-1.