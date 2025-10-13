Beau Greaves lands PDC tour card as world number one makes big prediction over Doncaster star

Beau Greaves. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Doncaster darts sensation Beau Greaves has won a place on the elite Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) tour.

The 21-year-old, who has won the last three WDF women’s world titles, has become only the second woman ever after Lisa Ashton to achieve the feat. It means she is eligible for a tour card for 2026 and 2027, provided she accepts it. PDC world number one Luke Humphries is a big fan of Greaves and said of her achievement: "Amazing. I'm quite proud of her.

"I think she's an amazing player and she deserves it. She's been a real great player on the secondary tours this year. She's good on the challenge tour, good on the development tour and she'll be real threat going forward for all the players. Not just for me but for everyone.

“I predict that she'll flourish playing in it. She'll probably think that she's got no pressure on her shoulders, and she hasn't. I think she'll do really well.”

Humphries, beaten by rival Luke Littler in Sunday night's World Grand Prix finale, believes Greaves can also break into the top-64. "Of course, she has two years to do it, doesn’t she," he added. "If she's relaxed and she's got no pressure on her shoulders yes, I believe she will be top 64 within the two years for sure."

The WDF World Championships take place this year from November 28 until December 7, with the PDC's blue riband event at Ally Pally running from December 11 until January 3, 2026.