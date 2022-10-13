Battered and bruised Doncaster Knights in need of a week off, says Steve Boden

With a third of Knights’ 33-man squad currently out injured, rest and recuperation has been granted this week as there is no fixture in the calendar.

Knights earned their third bonus-point win of the season last weekend when they ran in seven tries to beat Bedford Blues 50-19 in front of 1,170 fans at Castle Park.

“It’s a good chance for the players get away, see their families and mentally recharge,” said Boden.

ohn Kelly celebrates his second try against Bedford Blues.

"I find you then get a lot more out of them when they come back.”

Boden was delighted with his side’s performance against Bedford given the current injury crisis.

He said: "Seventy per cent of our injuries are medium to long-term.

"We are patching up and getting out there. We can’t go without players so we have had to sign some because we can’t get a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes we are watching training with our eyes closed.”

Boden hoped he would be able to welcome two players back into the fold next week but admitted their potential return would be ahead of schedule.

A testing away trip to Jersey Reds awaits Doncaster Knights upon their return to match action next Friday.

The Reds boast one of the biggest budgets in the RFU Championship and with a 42-man squad depth is no issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boden, whose side are fourth and two places below their upcoming opponents after five games, said: “I don’t want to sound really boring and clichéd but I don’t really look at the table.

"I genuinely couldn’t tell you where we are. The table can make you coach differently, play differently.

"If we were looking at the league table you could be thinking ‘if we lose that it could put us at the bottom’. For me, just play the game.”

Boden said such a nonchalant approach helped yield what he called some ‘freak results’ last term – and vowed not to sacrifice his playing principles in the face of adversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We are developing in a good way.

"Supporters are saying it’s the best brand of rugby they have seen at Castle Park for ten years.